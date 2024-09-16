Pirates promote ex-Red Sox prospect to big leagues

Former Boston Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke is set to make his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yorke was promoted to Pittsburgh's big-league roster on Monday, the team announced. The 22-year-old utility man joined the Pirates in St. Louis for their series opener vs. the Cardinals.

The Red Sox selected Yorke in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft. He was named the organization's Minor League Player of the Year in 2021 after leading his fellow farmhands in batting average (.325), OPS (.928), hits (123), total bases (195) and runs scored (76).

Yorke was traded to the Pirates in exchange for 24-year-old right-hander Quinn Priester ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. He is the No. 6 ranked prospect in Pittsburgh's system, per MLB Pipeline.

Through 123 games played in the minors this season, Yorke has slashed .303/.385/.449 with 12 home runs and 72 RBI. He didn't miss a beat upon joining Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians, hitting .355/.431/.507 in 40 games.

As for Priester, the Pirates' 2019 first-rounder has a 5.67 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 11 walks through eight starts at Triple-A Worcester.

Yorke will bat seventh and play second base for the Pirates in his MLB debut Monday night in St. Louis.