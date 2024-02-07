Netflix announces Red Sox docuseries and 2004 World Series documentary

The Boston Red Sox are stepping up to the plate with Netflix.

The streaming company announced on Wednesday that it has two Red Sox projects in the works. One will be a docuseries that chronicles the team's 2024 season and the other is a documentary on the 2004 World Series team.

“The partnership between MLB, Netflix and the Red Sox will have a significant impact on growing the game of baseball,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said, via Netflix's press release. “The reach of Netflix is profound and these docuseries are ambitious. One will relive one of the most magical stories that forever changed this franchise, and the other is a truly groundbreaking endeavor that will provide an inside look at the lives and personalities of today’s Red Sox players.”

The untitled Red Sox docuseries is the latest addition to Netflix's sports lineup. The streamer already has docuseries following Formula 1 ("Drive to Survive"), the NFL ("Quarterbacks"), PGA Tour ("Full Swing") and more. It also reportedly has planned an NBA docuseries that will feature Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis.

Camera crews will follow the Red Sox throughout the 2024 season as they seek their first postseason berth in three seasons. It marks the first time Netflix will follow an MLB team for a full season.

The documentary, meanwhile, will look back at the Red Sox's historic 2004 ALCS comeback against the New York Yankees and World Series triumph that broke an 86-year curse. It is set to feature exclusive interviews with players and key figures from that year's team.

“Our fans love that our sports series focus on the drama of sport and nothing was more dramatic than the 2004 Red Sox season, especially having witnessed their comeback from the bleachers during Game 7 against the Yankees,” Gabe Spitzer, VP of nonfiction sports at Netflix, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with this iconic franchise to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the greatest sports comeback ever, while also looking forward to the team’s future with inside access to their 2024 campaign.”

The Red Sox docuseries will premiere in 2025 and the 2004 World Series documentary will premiere later this year.