The New England Patriots could be without their prized rookie quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future.

Maye exited Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room and being ruled out for the remainder of the game with a head injury.

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett replaced Maye and will likely regain his role as the starter if the third-overall draft pick misses time. Maye presumably will need to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before returning to the field.

So, what does concussion protocol entail? And when can we expect Maye to be cleared? Here's how the process works:

Sideline evaluation

When a player is hit in the head and the protocol begins, the team physician and UNC (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants) evaluate the player on the sideline by checking their cervical spine, speech, gait, and eyes. If the sideline survey reveals symptoms consistent with a concussion, the player is examined further in the locker room for more neurological symptoms.

If the player is diagnosed with a concussion, he is ineligible to return to play in another game until passing the return-to-participation protocol. This is what happened with Maye during Sunday's game.

Five-step process

Players must advance through the following five phases before they can be medically cleared to play:

Symptom limited activity

Players are asked to rest and limit any activities that could aggravate their symptoms. The phase may include limited stretching and balance activities at the discretion of the team's medical staff.

Aerobic exercise

Players may begin cardio exercises along with stretching and balance activities with team medical staff supervising. Once the player has demonstrated his ability to engage in cardio exercise without aggravating his symptoms, he can advance to the next phase.

Football-specific exercise

Players can take part in football-specific exercises and work with the team for up to 30 minutes under supervision. Once the player has demonstrated his ability to engage in cardio exercise and supervised strength training without aggravating symptoms, he may proceed to the next phase.

Club-based non-contact training drills

Players can start throwing, catching, and running, though all activity must remain non-contact. They can continue to ramp up their exercise and training. To advance to the fifth and final phase, players have to have undergone neurocognitive and balance testing.

Full football activity/clearance

The player must be cleared by the club physician and the independent neurological consultant to return to full activity.

When can Drake Maye return?

There is no set timeline for players in concussion protocol. Maye's return date will depend on the severity of his symptoms and his ability to complete the NFL's five-step process. That could take just a few days -- allowing the possibility for Maye to return next Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans -- or it could take weeks or even months.