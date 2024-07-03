Jarren Duran becomes first AL player ever to accomplish this feat

Jarren Duran's All-Star campaign continued Tuesday as he notched his third consecutive game with a home run. In doing so, the Boston Red Sox outfielder made history.

Duran's eighth-inning blast vs. the Miami Marlins marked his 10th homer and 100th hit of the season. According to J.P. Long (@SoxNotes on X), he is the first American League player ever to have 10 homers, 100 hits, 10 triples, and 20 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

Jose Reyes (2008 with the New York Mets) is the only National League player to accomplish the feat.

Duran wasn't voted into this year's All-Star Game by fans, but he still has a strong chance to make the team for the first time in his career. MLB players and the Commissioner’s Office will vote on the reserves, which will be announced this Sunday.

Through 83 games, Duran is hitting .287/.351/.497 and is fourth among AL outfielders in fWAR (3.4). Only Aaron Judge (Yankees), Juan Soto (Yankees), and Steven Kwan (Guardians) rank higher.

Duran's homer on Tuesday gave Boston insurance in its 8-3 victory over Miami.