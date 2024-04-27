Patriots select guard Layden Robinson with the No. 103 pick in 2024 draft

The New England Patriots will look to protect their new QB Drake Maye by adding some offensive line help, drafting offensive guard Layden Robinson out of Texas A&M with the No. 103 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 304 pounds, Robinson uses his size to help open up holes in the run game. While his pass blocking skills brought the Aggie's draft stock down, A&M running backs feasted behind Robinson's ground-and-pound blocking ability.

At 22-years-old, Robinson saw consistent improvement and development throughout his five-year college career. After being redshirted as a freshman, Robinson filled in for 10 games as a reserve, taking over the starting right guard role in 2021. Maintaining his starting role for his final three seasons, Robinson earned second team All-SEC honors twice.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Throughout his freshman and sophomore seasons, Robinson maintained zero QB pressures or sacks across 54 snaps. Taking on his bigger role in 2021, seeing 622 snaps, the offensive guard allowed just eight quarterback pressures while still holding back any sacks.

Through his final two seasons, playing 754 and 691 snaps respectively, Robinson allowed for just five combined sacks.

Phil Perry likes the 4th round pick of guard Layden Robinson from Texas A&M, with New England adding to the group they've drafted in the past couple of years

The Patriots have used the 2024 draft to focus solely on offense so far, selecting Drake Maye with their No. 3 pick, adding a weapon in receiver Ja'Lynn Polk at No. 37, and additionally bolstering their o-line with tackle Caedan Wallace at pick No. 68.