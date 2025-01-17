DiJonai Carrington envisioned her rise to WNBA superstardom two years before she earned Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team honors.

In 2022, the Connecticut Sun star jotted down "Most Improved Player" and Sixth Woman of the Year" as her WNBA goals. Last season, Carrington earned a starting role and enjoyed a breakout campaign with 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while earning a reputation as one of the league's best defenders.

On the latest episode of "Hoopin'" with Kayla Burton, Carrington reflected on setting and accomplishing those lofty goals.

"I knew the work I was putting in and I know what I'm capable of," Carrington told Burton. "I just was ready for the moment and it was just about opportunity for me. Once the opportunity came, I knew that everything else would kind of follow."

Carrington leveled up in every aspect of her game in 2024, but when she looks back at her impressive season, she is most proud of how her effort level never dwindled.

"The biggest thing I was impressed with myself was my motor and the consistency," Carrington said. "It's easy to be good in spurts. It's easy to be good for half a season for a few games against specific teams. But it's hard to be consistent and to do that throughout a whole season on offense and defense.

"So I think it was just being in shape and like I said, being prepared for that moment and just discipline, because I was able to just come in and be a spark the previous three years. This year it was like, no, you have to be able to sustain this for 30 minutes, however long I'm in the game."

On Aug. 2, 2024, Carrington and the Sun played in front of a sold-out crowd at TD Garden. On a Tuesday night, 19,156 tickets were sold to mark the most for a Sun game in the franchise's history. The experience perfectly capped off Carrington's unforgettable year.

"That was crazy. Just that NBA arena-type vibe was just insane," she said. "Having our big old posters -- it was just so much buzz around it within the New England community and I think that was so exciting. And how excited the city got for the game was just insane. ... So I'm excited to hopefully do more of that in the future."

The Sun will return to TD Garden for a showdown with phenom Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on July 15.

Watch the full episode of "Hoopin'" with Carrington below or on YouTube: