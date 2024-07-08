Here's the 2024 Olympic roster for the US men's national soccer team

The U.S. men's national soccer team announced its roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.

The squad is back at the Olympics for the first time since 2008 after failing to qualify in 2012, 2016 and 2020. It finished in ninth place at the Beijing Olympics, as Lionel Messi and Argentina came away with gold.

While the USMNT is coming off a disappointing finish at the 2024 Copa America, where it failed to advance past the group stage, the Olympic roster will not feature top players like Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna. Instead, it will turn to a collection of up-and-coming players in Paris.

Here is the USMNT roster for the 2024 Olympics, along with each player's club team:

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/England)

Defenders

Maximilian Dietz (Greuther Fürth/Germany)

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders

Gianluca Busio (Venezia/Italy)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union)

Djordje Mihailovic (Colorado Rapids)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia/Italy)

Forwards

Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Taylor Booth (FC Utrecht/Netherlands)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC)

Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/Germany)

Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo/Belgium)

Alternates

Josh Atencio (Seattle Sounders FC)

Jacob Davis (Sporting Kansas City)

Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig)

John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City)

Olympic men's soccer predominantly features players ages 23 and younger, though each team is allowed three "over-age" players. Walker Zimmerman (31), Miles Robinson (27) and Djordje Mihailovic (25) will be the three over-age players for the USMNT in Paris.

The players aren't the only major change between the USMNT that competed at the 2024 Copa America and the one that will play in Paris. While Gregg Berhalter was at the helm during Copa America, Marko Mitrović will serve as head coach at the Olympics.

The USMNT will be one of the first teams to compete in any sport at the Paris Olympics. The team will kick things off on Wednesday, July 24 -- two days before the Opening Ceremony -- against host nation France at the Stade de Marseille.

From there, the Americans will face New Zealand on Saturday, July 27, and Guinea on Tuesday, July 30, to round out group play.