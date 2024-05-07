On Her Mark: Mother-daughter power duo Mary Mazzio and Daisy Mazzio-Manson

We're celebrating Mother's Day on "On Her Mark" with the strong and dynamic mother daughter duo: Mary Mazzio and Daisy Mazzio-Manson.

Mary raced the double scull in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games and her daughter is headed to Paris this summer as a member of Team USA for rowing. Not only are they strong on the water, but they are fierce advocates of women in sports and creatives!

Mary and Daisy both joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

How they each got started in rowing

"A Hero for Daisy" - Mary's first (of many!) documentary sharing the story of the 1976 Yale Women's Rowing team

2024 Paris Olympics

Significance and needs of this moment in time for women's sports

Mantras!

