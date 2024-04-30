On Her Mark: LSU champion gymnast Haleigh Bryant on historic season

The LSU Tigers just won their first-ever NCAA gymnastics national championship this year, in large part due to the leadership and talent of senior Haleigh Bryant.

Competing for LSU has been a dream of Haleigh's since she was a kid and now she's living it, with two national titles to her name (an individual win in vault her freshman year and team win her senior year). Even with the accolades and attention, the joy and intention of the sport is where she puts her focus and keeps her coming back!

Bryant joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

2024 LSU team's season approach and focus to make school history

How she grew her confidence and secured her mindset to perform at the top level

Significance of the growing attention on women's sports and visibility

Her family's influence on her gymnastics career

Fifth year announcement?! She tells us WHEN we'll know!

On Her Mark Podcast: LSU National Champion Gymnast Haleigh Bryant on Historic Season & More! | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to On Her Mark here and follow Hannah Donnelly on social for the latest On Her Mark content. You can also watch the latest On Her Mark episodes on our YouTube channel.