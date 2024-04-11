On Her Mark: Kathrine Switzer and Edith Zuschmann on the power of running for women

Kathrine Switzer became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a numbered entrant in 1967.

Kathrine Switzer was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon with an official bib number in 1967. Since the moment she crossed the finish line, she has worked hard to advocate for women in the sport and in life.

Switzer and 261 Fearless co-founder Edith Zuschmann joined NBC10's Hannah Donnelly on a new episode of the On Her Mark podcast to discuss the following topics and much more:

Kathrine's life-changing moment in the 1967 Boston Marathon

Kathrine's story in running -- on and off the course

Transformative power of running

The mission of the 261 Fearless

Boston Marathon weekend

