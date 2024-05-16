Trending
Boston Celtics

Celtics playoff schedule: Dates, scenarios for 2024 East Finals

The Celtics could have as many as five days off before their next game.

By Darren Hartwell

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics have advanced to their sixth Eastern Conference Finals in eight years, a remarkable feat that shouldn't be taken for granted.

But their path to Banner 18 is about to get a lot more challenging.

After completing a gentleman's sweep of the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the Celtics await the winner of the other East semifinal series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The Knicks currently lead that series 3-2 entering Friday night's Game 6 in Indiana, but the Pacers have yet to lose at home in the series and are slight betting favorites to force a Game 7 back in New York on Sunday.

That Game 6 as well as Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinal series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves (with Denver currently leading 3-2) both may impact when the Celtics kick off their next series. Here's how:

  • If the Nuggets and Knicks both win Game 6 to end their respective series, Game 1 of the East Finals will be Sunday, May 19 at TD Garden.
  • If either Wolves-Nuggets or Knicks-Pacers goes seven games, Game 1 of the East Finals will be Tuesday, May 21 at TD Garden.

With Kristaps Porzingis still working back from a calf injury and 37-year-old Al Horford recovering from an epic 35-minute effort in Game 5, the Celtics could benefit from a few extra days' rest.

So, C's fans should be rooting for the Wolves to beat the Nuggets in their Game 6 (8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday). If Denver wins, they should pull for a Pacers victory in Game 6 against the Knicks (8:30 p.m. ET on Friday).

Outside of the series start date and opponent, Boston's East Finals schedule is mostly set. Below is a look at each of the Celtics' playoff schedule scenarios for the next round.

If Nuggets AND Knicks both win Game 6

  • Game 1: Knicks vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19 -- 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Game 2: Knicks vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 21 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Celtics at Knicks; Saturday, May 25 -- 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Game 4: Celtics at Knicks; Monday, May 27 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 5:* Knicks vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 6:* Celtics at Knicks; Friday, May 31 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 7:* Knicks vs. Celtics; Sunday, June 2 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary

If EITHER Knicks OR Nuggets lose Game 6

  • Game 1: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 21 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 2: Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics; Thursday, May 13 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Celtics at Knicks/Pacers; Saturday, May 25 -- 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
  • Game 4: Celtics at Knicks/Pacers; Monday, May 27 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 5:* Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 29 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 6:* Celtics at Knicks/Pacers; Friday, May 31 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
  • Game 7:* Knicks/Pacers vs. Celtics; Sunday, June 2 -- 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary

