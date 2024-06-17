Soccer at the 2024 Olympics: Schedule, stadiums, age limits, more

The world's biggest sport is back for the world's most inclusive tournament.

It's been three years since the last Olympic soccer gold medalists were crowned in Tokyo, and other nations will hope to dethrone Brazil from the men's tournament and Canada from the women's.

Brazil's win marked its second gold medal in men's soccer, and it is also consecutive champions after claiming first in 2016 on home soil. Canada's triumph marked its first gold medal in women's soccer having finished with bronze medals in the last two Olympics.

So, what's in store for the tournament in Paris? Here's what to know with France, the United States and more countries vying for the top honors:

When are the soccer games for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Soccer at the Paris Games will run from Wednesday, July 24, to Saturday, Aug. 10.

The full schedule can be found here.

What stadiums are hosting soccer games for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There will be seven venues used for the games, including cities beyond Paris. Here's the list:

Parc des Princes, Paris — home of Paris Saint-Germain

— home of Paris Saint-Germain Stade de Marseille, Marseille — home of Olympique de Marseille

— home of Olympique de Marseille Stade de Lyon, Lyon — home of Olympique Lyonnais

— home of Olympique Lyonnais Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux — home of FC Girondins de Bordeaux

— home of FC Girondins de Bordeaux Stade de Nice, Nice — home of OGC Nice

— home of OGC Nice Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes — home of FC Nantes

— home of FC Nantes Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne — home of AS Saint-Étienne

Which men's soccer teams qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There are a total of 16 men's soccer teams in the Paris Games. Here's a list of those who have qualified:

Host nation: France

2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship: United States, Dominican Republic

2023 UEFA Euros U-21 Championship: Spain, Ukraine, Israel

2023 U-23 AFCON: Morocco, Egypt, Mali

2023 OFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament: New Zealand

2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament: Paraguay, Argentina

2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Japan, Uzbekistan, Iraq

AFC (Asian) vs. CAF (Africa) playoff: Guinea

Which women's soccer teams have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There are a total of 12 women's soccer teams in the Paris Games. Here's a list of those who have qualified:

Host nation: France

2022 Concacaf W Championship: United States

2022 Copa America Feminina: Brazil, Colombia

Concacaf playoff: Canada

2024 OFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament: New Zealand

2024 UEFA Women's Nations League Finals: Spain, Germany

2024 AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Australia, Japan

2024 CAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Nigeria, Zambia

Are there age limits for soccer players at the Olympics?

Men's teams are restricted to under-23 players, who are born on or after Jan. 1, 2001. They are, however, allowed a maximum of three overage players.

Women's teams do not have any restrictions on who can be called up.

Who has the most medals in men's soccer at the Olympics?

Nineteen nations have won gold in men's soccer dating back to 1900. Here's the full list:

Great Britain, 3 : 1900, 1908, 1912

: 1900, 1908, 1912 Hungary, 3 : 1952, 1964, 1968

: 1952, 1964, 1968 Uruguay, 2 : 1924, 1928

: 1924, 1928 Soviet Union, 2 : 1956, 1988

: 1956, 1988 Argentina, 2 : 2004, 2008

: 2004, 2008 Brazil, 2 : 2016, 2020

: 2016, 2020 Canada, 1: 1904

1904 Belgium, 1 : 1920

: 1920 Italy, 1: 1936

1936 Sweden, 1 : 1948

: 1948 Yugoslavia, 1 : 1960

: 1960 Poland, 1 : 1972

: 1972 East Germany, 1 : 1976

: 1976 Czechoslovakia, 1 : 1980

: 1980 France, 1: 1984

1984 Spain, 1 : 1992

: 1992 Nigeria, 1: 1996

1996 Cameroon, 1: 2000

2000 Mexico, 1: 2012

The team with the most overall medals, though, is Brazil, which has seven in total: two gold medals, three silver and two bronze. Hungary, the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia (now seven separate countries) all have five total medals.

Who has the most medals in women's soccer at the Olympics?

Seven women's teams have won a gold medal since 1996, which is when the competition branched out from just the men's tournament. Only one nation has won gold at least twice, though. Here's the full list:

United States, 4 : 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012

: 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012 Norway, 1 : 2000

: 2000 Germany, 1 : 2016

: 2016 Canada, 1: 2020

The USWNT is the team with the most medals overall, having won six. They most recently won bronze in 2020. Germany is in second with four total medals and Canada is in third with three.

How many Olympics medals does the U.S. have in soccer?

The U.S. has eight total Olympic medals in soccer, the most of any nation.

The women's team is responsible for six (four gold, one silver, one bronze) while the men's team has one silver and one bronze, each coming in the 1904 Games when only three total teams participated.

Who won the soccer medals in the 2020 Olympics?

On the men's side in Tokyo, Brazil won gold after beating Spain 2-1. Mexico claimed bronze for beating Japan 3-1.

On the women's side, Canada won gold after beating Sweden 1-1 (3-2 penalties). The U.S. claimed bronze for beating Australia 4-3.

USMNT soccer legend Tim Howard as he delves into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic soccer competition while addressing the challenges faced by U.S. Soccer on the Olympic stage.