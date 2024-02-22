WATCH: Charlie McAvoy's filthy OT goal lifts Bruins over Oilers

Those who stayed up for the Boston Bruins' late-night matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday were treated to some very entertaining hockey.

The Bruins led 4-1 late in the second period before allowing three unanswered goals and a fourth goal with under seven minutes to play that sent the game to overtime at Rogers Place.

That's when defenseman Charlie McAvoy played hero, showcasing some incredible stick work to beat Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner for a goal that gave Boston a 6-5 victory.

Let's watch that again, shall we?

Start your day with Chuckie Dangles. pic.twitter.com/D9tRKdaRjT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 22, 2024

McAvoy's highlight-reel goal was his second game-winner in as many contests, as the 26-year-old also tallied the Bruins' final shootout goal in Monday's win over the Dallas Stars.

McAvoy now has 40 points on the season (nine goals, 31 assists) and seven career overtime game-winners, the most among all defensemen in Bruins franchise history. His latest heroics came at the perfect time; Boston entered the week on a four-game losing streak but now has won two in a row, including a resilient victory on the road against a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in Edmonton.

The Bruins continue their road trip Thursday with a matchup against the Calgary Flames, with puck drop set for 9 p.m. ET.