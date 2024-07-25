USA Basketball star has been rocking Bruins hat before 2024 Olympics

Kevin Durant is preparing to play for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and over the last few weeks he has been rocking a hat of a certain NHL team: The Boston Bruins.

Durant has been seen with teammates wearing a black Bruins hat, as you can see in the X post below:

Kevin Durant has been rocking a Bruins hat recently with USA Basketball 👀 pic.twitter.com/7A0d1OmSAe — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 24, 2024

Durant will soon enter his third season with the Phoenix Suns. The NHL's Arizona Coyotes recently relocated to Utah, so maybe Durant is just looking for a new hockey team to support?

In all seriousness, the spoked-B is an iconic logo in sports and has been used in some fashion by the Bruins for many decades.

Durant will soon make his fourth appearance at the Summer Olympics for Team USA. He also won Olympic gold in 2012, 2016 and 2020. He will be joined in Paris by three players from the newly crowned champion Boston Celtics -- Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday.