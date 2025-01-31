The Boston Bruins need to make major upgrades to their roster to get back to being a Stanley Cup contender, and luckily for them, the NHL's salary cap is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

The salary cap for this season is $88 million. It is projected to rise about $7 million to $95.5 million for next season. And by the 2027-28 campaign, the cap ceiling could be as high as $113.5 million -- a $25.5 million increase from the current level.

The NHL and NHLPA are forecasting significant salary cap bumps on the current $88M ceiling in the coming years. It's a great time to be hitting free agency.



2025-26: $95.5M

2026-27: $104M

2027-28: $113.5M — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 31, 2025

The salary cap rise should lead to a meaningful increase in player salaries, too. Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has the largest salary cap hit of any player in the league at $14 million.

The Bruins have a couple notable players able to hit free agency this summer.

B's forwards Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, Justin Brazeau and Cole Koepke, as well as defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, are able to become unrestricted free agents. Forwards Morgan Geekie and Johnny Beecher, and defenseman Mason Lohrei, are restricted free agents.

Based on a $95.5 million salary cap for 2025-26, the Bruins would have $24 million in cap space this summer.

With most of the Bruins' best players -- David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman, etc. -- under contract long term, general manager Don Sweeney should have ample cap space to make roster upgrades in the upcoming offseason.

The Bruins' primary needs, at this time, are a top-six center, a goal-scoring wing and a top-four defenseman.