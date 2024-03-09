Linus Ullmark ‘very happy' to be with Bruins after NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline arrived Friday at 3 p.m. ET and Linus Ullmark was still a member of the Boston Bruins.

There were a few trade rumors involving Ullmark in the weeks leading up to the deadline. ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported Friday that Ullmark used his no-trade clause to nix a deal. The veteran goaltender has a no-trade clause in his contract that allows him to veto a deal to 16 of the other 31 teams.

Ullmark was the starting goalie Saturday afternoon when the Bruins hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. He made a season-high 38 saves and allowed only one goal as the B's cruised to a dominant 5-1 victory.

Ullmark was asked after the game if he used his no-trade clause to block a move before Friday's deadline. He didn't answer the question directly, but made it clear he's happy where he is.

"I’m just very happy to be here. This is the team that I want to be in," Ullmark told reporters. "I'm very fortunate to be a part of this group. Ever since Day 1, I've loved it here. So I'm very happy with where I am right now.”

Ullmark admitted he's happy the trade deadline has passed.

"Oh thank God, yes. It's tough," Ullmark said. "You try to act tough beforehand. You don't want to show any emotion. It's kinda like in a playoff situation. But it is tough on players. This is the first time when I've had to go through actually be rumored about. I've always felt safe. But then once it actually starts picking up more and more and you hear those outside noises, it takes a toll on you.

"Then there's the emotional part of it and you start thinking about your family, and then there's all these questions you don't have any answers to. So yes, I'm very happy that it's over with. I'm very glad and happy to be here."

Ullmark is signed through next season with a $5 million salary cap hit. It's possible the Bruins could move him in the offseason, but there's no rush to make a decision. They also could keep Ullmark going into next season and keep the league's best goalie tandem intact.

The Bruins, thanks to Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, rank No. 3 in save percentage and No. 8 in goals allowed. You could make a strong case that goaltending has been the Bruins' biggest strength this season and the No. 1 reason why they own the second-best record in the league entering Sunday.

If the Bruins are going to make a deep run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, goaltending will have to lead the way.