2024 NHL trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors, news, completed deals

A lot of moves were made this week as Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaches, but there's still the potential for fireworks in the final few hours.
Plenty of contenders -- including the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars -- have already made meaningful upgrades. But plenty of other playoff-caliber teams haven't yet, including the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islandes and Los Angeles Kings.
Will those teams be able to keep pace and upgrade their rosters before the deadline? Time is running out.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
More Bruins coverage
Here's a quick list of quality players who could potentially be available:
- Tyler Toffoli, RW, Devils
- Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW, Blues
- Reilly Smith, LW/RW, Penguins
- Max Pacioretty, LW, Capitals
- Jason Zucker, RW, Coyotes
- Frank Vatrano, RW, Ducks
- Jakob Chychrun, D, Senators
- Matt Dumba, D, Coyotes
- Jacob Markstrom, G, Flames
- Jake Allen, G, Canadiens
Keep it right here with our live blog for the latest rumors, news and completed deals through Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.
9:39 a.m.: The Bruins have signed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year extension with a team-friendly $800,000 salary cap hit.
9:26 a.m.: The Athletic's Chris Johnston posted a story with several trade deadline updates.
Here's what he wrote about the Bruins:
"The Bruins are a team to watch on Friday. They’ve tried hard to find center upgrades in recent days and come up short. In this marketplace, it just may not be there for them, but it’s going to be hard for a team near the top of the Atlantic Division to stand pat completely."
9:19 a.m.: The Penguins traded Jake Guentzel on Thursday, and they might be busy Friday.
8:45 a.m. ET: Here's a roundup of rumors and notes from Thursday night and ealy Friday morning.
And some good reminders from CapFriendly: