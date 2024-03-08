2024 NHL trade deadline live blog: Latest rumors, news, completed deals

A lot of moves were made this week as Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline approaches, but there's still the potential for fireworks in the final few hours.

Plenty of contenders -- including the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars -- have already made meaningful upgrades. But plenty of other playoff-caliber teams haven't yet, including the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islandes and Los Angeles Kings.

Will those teams be able to keep pace and upgrade their rosters before the deadline? Time is running out.

Here's a quick list of quality players who could potentially be available:

Tyler Toffoli, RW, Devils

Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW, Blues

Reilly Smith, LW/RW, Penguins

Max Pacioretty, LW, Capitals

Jason Zucker, RW, Coyotes

Frank Vatrano, RW, Ducks

Jakob Chychrun, D, Senators

Matt Dumba, D, Coyotes

Jacob Markstrom, G, Flames

Jake Allen, G, Canadiens

Keep it right here with our live blog for the latest rumors, news and completed deals through Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.

9:39 a.m.: The Bruins have signed defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to a one-year extension with a team-friendly $800,000 salary cap hit.

Bruins and Parker Wotherspoon have agreed to a 1 year, $800,000 extension. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

9:26 a.m.: The Athletic's Chris Johnston posted a story with several trade deadline updates.

Here's what he wrote about the Bruins:

"The Bruins are a team to watch on Friday. They’ve tried hard to find center upgrades in recent days and come up short. In this marketplace, it just may not be there for them, but it’s going to be hard for a team near the top of the Atlantic Division to stand pat completely."

9:19 a.m.: The Penguins traded Jake Guentzel on Thursday, and they might be busy Friday.

Good morning. I’m very much under the impression that the Penguins will be involved in more transactions today. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) March 8, 2024

8:45 a.m. ET: Here's a roundup of rumors and notes from Thursday night and ealy Friday morning.

As I’m working the phones, I’m told ; @NHLBruins , @NHLFlames , @LAKings , @NJDevils are all in Goalie discussions, including some potential 3 way trade scenarios, it’ll be intriguing to see where this lands by deadline time. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/dhNh0Bkvoc — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 8, 2024

Full trade:

Pittsburgh trades Jake Guentzel (25% retained) and Ty Smith to Carolina in exchange for Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, Carolina’s 1st RD pick in 2024 (Conditional) and Carolina’s 5th RD pick in 2024 (Conditional). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

There’s one player to keep an eye on for the Oilers on deadline day: RW Jordan Eberle. It sounds like the team remains interested in the pending UFA former Oiler.



As I wrote last night, it seems the odds are low that the Oilers will make a notable trade.https://t.co/iDG5j77dq7 — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) March 8, 2024

And some good reminders from CapFriendly: