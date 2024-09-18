Bruins GM ‘disappointed' as Swayman contract talks continue into camp

Jeremy Swayman contract watch continues.

The Boston Bruins have yet to agree on a new contract with their star goaltender, general manager Don Sweeney confirmed Wednesday. Sweeney added that Swayman won't be present Thursday for the Bruins' first training camp practice and won't report to camp until a new deal is reached.

Negotiations between Swayman and the Bruins are ongoing, per Sweeney.

"It's our intention to continue to negotiate a contract," Sweeney told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. "I'm disappointed that when you set things as a priority in a general manager's spot, that you do your best to try and accomplish that, and I haven't been able to do that yet."

The Bruins have insisted throughout the offseason that they'll get a long-term deal done with Swayman, who played the 2023-24 season on a $3.5 million contract and is currently a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old has blossomed into one of the NHL's top 10 goaltenders -- his .916 save percentage last season was tied for third-best among goalies with at least 40 starts -- and is seeking a new deal that reflects that.

Sweeney declined to discuss specifics of Boston's negotiations with Swayman, but expressed hope the team will sign its starting goaltender before Dec. 1. (If Swayman doesn't sign a new deal before Dec. 1, he'll be ineligible to play the rest of the season.)

"I will not go into depth of the negotiations or talks we had," Sweeney said. "We're excited about the players that are here and looking to move forward. As I said, I'm disappointed, but at the end of the day, I'm optimistic because I think we'll find a landing spot before Dec. 1."

It's in the Bruins' best interest to get a deal done before the regular season, especially after they traded Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators this offseason. Backup Joonas Korpisalo, acquired from Ottawa in that trade, posted a mediocre .890 save percentage last season, and Boston's third-string goalie, Brandon Bussi, has yet to play in an NHL game.

"Every day that Jeremy is out hurts our team and it hurts him," Sweeney said. "... But it's not going to stop to hopefully finding common ground and getting it done.

"I'm not going to predict, but I firmly believe he will be in before Dec. 1 because we all want him to play hockey and our team will be better for it."

The Bruins' first preseason game is Sunday against the New York Rangers, while their regular season begins Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the Florida Panthers.