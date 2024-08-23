Neely gives new update on Bruins' contract talks with Swayman

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is still unsigned as a restricted free agent with September only a week away.

It's not totally uncommon for RFAs to be unsigned this far into the summer, but with the first day of training camp (Sept. 18) less than a month away, the two sides need to find common ground at some point in the near future.

Bruins president Cam Neely provided an update on the situation Thursday during a radio appearance on WZLX's The Rich Shertenlieb Show, and he doesn't sound worried at all.

“Something will get done. There’s no question,” Neely said. “Not every negotiation is as smooth as you’d like it. I know our fan base would certainly love to have something done by now. But I’m fully confident that both sides will come to an agreement before too long here.”

Swayman is coming off a fantastic run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs during which he tallied a league-best .933 save percentage and 2.15 GAA. He also played well during the regular season with a 25-10-8 record, a .916 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA in 44 games played.

NHL Network recently revealed its annual ranking of the top 10 goalies and Swayman was No. 4.

The ideal scenario for the Bruins would be locking up Swayman to a long-term contract that will keep him in Boston through his prime. Not only is he one of the most talented goalies in the league, he also has the composure and mental toughness to thrive in an Original Six hockey market.

The Bruins currently have $8.63 million in salary cap space, per Puck Pedia.