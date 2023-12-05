How projected NHL salary cap for 2024-25 season helps Bruins' roster

The NHL held its Board of Governors meetings this week in Seattle, where several different topics were discussed and updated, with one of them being the salary cap for the 2024-25 season.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported Monday that the cap projection for next season is around $87.7 million.

The NHL updated governors today on the latest revenue projections for the season and as expected, the league told owners the salary cap for next season is projected to be around $87.7 million — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 5, 2023

It's important to remember that $87.7 million is only a projection and could change, but that figure represents an increase of $4.2 million from the $83.5 million salary cap for the current 2023-24 campaign.

How would this increase help the Boston Bruins?

Well, for starters, any kind of increase is a huge benefit for a team like the Bruins that consistently spends to the upper limit.

The Bruins have just over $60 million in salary cap hits on the books for next season, per CapFriendly. So if the cap is $87.7 million for 2024-25, that means Boston will have around $27 million to spend.

Some of that money could go to re-signing the Bruins' own players. Top-six winger Jake DeBrusk is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the offseason. Goalie Jeremy Swayman is able to become a restricted free agent again next summer. Veteran forwards James van Riemsdyk and Danton Heinen, as well as defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort and Kevin Shattenkirk, are all able to become UFAs in the offseason as well.

The Bruins had very little cap space over the summer and lost several good players as a result. The team's salary cap picture looks a lot better heading into next offseason, and the projected increase outlined above is a huge reason why.