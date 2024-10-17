Bruins unveil new commemorative jersey for Centennial Game vs. Montreal

The Boston Bruins will celebrate the 100th anniversary of their first ever NHL game in style with a new jersey.

The team revealed Thursday a special commemorative uniform for the Dec. 1 matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens. The B's played their first game as a franchise against the Montreal Maroons on Dec. 1, 1924 -- which the Bruins won 2-1 at Northeasten's Matthews Arena.

The jersey has a similar design to what the team used during the 1980s, with a couple modifications.

"The jersey design draws inspiration from the 1980s, a pivotal era in Bruins history that embodies the team’s core values," the Bruins wrote in a press release. "The uniform kit features dipped gold sleeves and socks with a modern take on traditional striping, paying tribute to Bruins alumni who previously repped the Spoked-B.

"Additional details inside the jersey include a special design on the collar and on the bottom hemline. The collar displays the score of the club’s first-ever game played at Boston Arena on Dec. 1, 1924 – Boston Bruins 2, Montreal Maroons 1. Embedded in the bottom hem are the team’s core values – tradition, grit, passion and heart – which the club will carry with them into the future."

Here's a look at the new sweater:

“The Centennial Game will be a special moment for our organization and more importantly, our fans, so the jersey design had to be fit for the occasion,” Bruins president Cam Neely said in a press release.

“There are so many elements for both fans and the players to enjoy, but my favorite part of the jersey is on the bottom hemline; When our players pull this jersey over their heads, they will see our core values: tradition, grit, passion and heart. These are the values that we have embodied for a century and will carry with us for the next generation, which starts December 1.”

The Bruins have worn many different alternate jerseys in recent years, some of which were created for outdoor games like the Winter Classic. It remains to be seen whether this new Centennial Game jersey will become a permanent fixture in the rotation.