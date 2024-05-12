WATCH: Bruins' Charlie McAvoy drills Sam Reinhart with massive hit

BOSTON -- The Bruins entered Game 4 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Florida Panthers with tremendous energy, and there was no better example early on than Charlie McAvoy's massive hit on Sam Reinhart.

The Bruins' defenseman drilled Reinhart with a hard, clean hit near the blue line in the Panthers' zone that brought the TD Garden crowd to its feet.

Check out the replay in the video below:

WILD replay of the McAvoy hit on Reinhart 😳 pic.twitter.com/mqw8OSgqHo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2024

Much of the Bruins' energy to start the game likely stems from their frustration over Panthers center Sam Bennett hitting Brad Marchand in the face with a questionable hit early in Game 3. Bennett was not penalized and the NHL didn't fine nor suspend him, either.

The Panthers entered Sunday night's Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead. Game 5 is Tuesday in Florida.