Brad Marchand hit major Bruins milestone with OT goal vs. Senators

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is having an extraordinary season, and his latest overtime heroics moved him past a Hall of Famer on the franchise's all-time goals scored leaderboard.

Marchand scored the game-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, giving the Bruins a 3-2 victory after they had blown a 2-0 lead.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was the 396th goal of Marchand's career, which put him ahead of Ray Bourque for sole possession of fifth place on the Bruins' career goals scored list. Marchand needs just seven more goals to pass Rick Middleton in fourth place and 32 to pass his longtime linemate Patrice Bergeron in third place.

5. Brad Marchand, 396

4. Rick Middleton, 402

3. Patrice Bergeron, 427

2. Phil Esposito, 459

1. Johnny Bucyk, 545

"It's special. I try not to think too much about it, but it is special," Marchand told reporters postgame when asked about the accomplishment. "I never thought that my career would come this far and that some of the things that have gone on would've happened. I've been extremely fortunate and very lucky to be part of a group that's had so much success, and a lot of phenomenal guys to learn from. It starts with previous generations and the guys who have built the culture here that you want to come in and be a part of.

"You learn to buy in, and it allows everyone to have success. That's one of the things you learn very early here, you come in, and you buy in and do the right things and be part of a winning team and winning culture. It's fun to come to the rink every day. You have a lot of success throughout the lineup. It's something I'm very proud of, but I just don't get caught up in it because I feel like I have a lot of time left. At the end of the day when I retire, maybe I'll look back and see what's been accomplished, but the goal every year is not scoring stats, it's about winning the last game. It's part of the process, but when you just sit back and look at it, it's special. I do feel very fortunate."

Marchand has tallied 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games this season. He's still an elite player and the sport's best all-around left wing despite being 35 years old and having double hip surgery in 2022. If he does have a long time left, he's going to move up quite a bit on many of the Bruins' all-time leaderboards before retiring.