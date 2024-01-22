Brad Marchand broke this Bruins team record in 9-4 win vs. Canadiens

Brad Marchand is still an elite player, and he's been one of the most consistent NHL scorers for the majority of his career.

The Boston Bruins captain scored his 20th goal of the season in Saturday's emphatic 9-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The tally came early in the third period, and it set a new team record for most consecutive seasons with 20-plus goals. Marchand moved past the previous record holders Patrice Bergeron and Johnny Bucyk.

Marchand is in his 14th full season in the NHL. He has scored 20 or more goals 13 times during that span. The only time he didn't was the 2012-13 lockout-shortened campaign when he scored 18 goals in 45 games.

The veteran left wing is quickly moving up the Bruins' all-time leaderboards in several offensive categories. He ranks sixth in goals with 392. He's just three behind Ray Bourque and 10 behind Bergeron. Marchand ranks eighth in assists with 313, and he's only three behind Wayne Cashman for seventh. He ranks fifth in scoring with 905 points. He's 107 behind Phil Esposito in fourth place.

Marchand's ability to score around a point-per-game level is pretty impressive when you consider his age (35) and the fact he had double hip surgery in 2022.

His next goal this season will tie the 21 he scored in 73 games in 2022-23.

Despite being a major part of the Bruins' success for more than a decade, it still feels like Marchand doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's an easy player for fans of opposing teams to dislike, but regardless of your feelings toward him, you have to respect his incredible consistency.