2024 NHL mock draft roundup: Bruins predictions for first-round pick

The Boston Bruins are back in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

They acquired the No. 25 overall pick from the Ottawa Senators as part of the Linus Ullmark trade earlier this week.

Boston originally owned this pick before sending it to the Detroit Red Wings in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade in March of 2023. The pick eventually got moved to the Senators in the Alex DeBrincat trade of July 2023.

The Bruins have dealt a lot of draft picks in recent years, especially in trade deadline deals. As a result, they have made just two first-round picks in the last six drafts, with the most recent one being right wing Fabian Lysell at No. 21 overall in 2021.

It would really help the talent level and depth of the Bruins' lackluster prospect pool if the team kept this pick. On the other hand, you could make a compelling case that trading this pick as part of a deal for a veteran player who can help the team win now is the smartest course of action.

If the B's do keep the pick, what kind of player should they target? It's often wise to draft the best player available when picking near the end of the first round, and not worry so much about need. But the Bruins could really use more depth at center.

Matthew Poitras' faster-than-expected rise up the organization has left the Bruins without many center prospects who have high upside. Left wing is another organizational need. Brad Marchand is 35 years old and Jake DeBrusk is able to test the free agent market next week. After those two players, the options at left wing aren't great.

Which players might the Bruins consider drafting at No. 25 overall? Here's a roundup of predictions from recent expert mock drafts.

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet: Cole Hutson, D, USNTDP

Rachel Doerrie, ESPN: Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie (OHL)

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: Egor Surin, C, Yaroslavl Jr. (RUS-JR)

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie (OHL)

Kyle Woodlief, USA TODAY Sports: Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL)

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrews (CAN-HS)

Bryan Murphy, Sporting News: Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrews (CAN-HS)

Brayton J. Wilson, WGR Sports Radio 550 (Buffalo): E.J. Emery, D USNTDP

Tankathon: Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL)