Which teams have made the NFL playoffs so far? And who's been eliminated?

The field for the NFL playoffs is more than halfway set.

Entering Week 17 of the 2024 NFL regular season, nine of the 14 total postseason berths have been clinched. That includes five of the playoff spots in the AFC and four in the NFC.

And there's an even larger number of teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. Six squads from the AFC and seven from the NFC have seen their postseason hopes officially put to bed.

So, which teams are bound for the playoffs? And who's still in contention?

As the playoff picture becomes clearer -- and the races for remaining postseason spots become smaller -- over the final two weeks of the regular season, here's what to know:

How many NFL teams go the playoffs?

A total of 14 teams -- seven from each conference -- make the NFL playoffs.

How many NFL wild-card teams are there?

The playoff field consists of four division winners and three wild-card teams in each conference. The division winners in each conference are seeded No. 1 through No. 4, followed by the three wild cards at No. 5 through No. 7.

Who is in the NFL playoffs?

Here are the teams that have qualified for the playoffs so far:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs, 14-1 (AFC West champions)

Buffalo Bills, 12-3 (AFC East champions)

Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-5

Houston Texans, 9-6 (AFC South champions)

Baltimore Ravens, 10-5

NFC

Detroit Lions, 13-2

Philadelphia Eagles, 12-3

Minnesota Vikings, 13-2

Green Bay Packers, 11-4

Who can still make the NFL playoffs?

These teams are still alive in the playoff hunt:

AFC

NFC

Los Angeles Rams, 9-6

Atlanta Falcons, 8-7

Washington Commanders, 10-5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-7

Seattle Seahawks, 8-7

What is the updated NFL playoff picture?

Here's a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 17 (teams in bold have clinched a postseason berth):

AFC

Chiefs Bills Steelers Texans Ravens Chargers Broncos

NFC

Lions Eagles Rams Falcons Vikings Packers Commanders

Which teams are eliminated from the NFL playoffs?

These teams have been knocked out of the playoff race:

AFC

New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

NFC

How many teams get a bye in the NFL playoffs?

Only the top seed in each conference gets a bye to the Divisional Round.

How do the NFL playoffs work?

Teams are seeded No. 1 through No. 7 in each conference, with the four division winners ranked by regular-season record followed by the three wild-card teams ranked by regular-season record.

The matchups in the opening round of the playoffs are No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

Does the NFL reseed in the playoffs?

Yes, the NFL reseeds in the playoffs. That means the top seed in each conference will draw the lowest-seeded team to advance beyond the opening round of the playoffs.

When does the 2024 NFL regular season end?

The regular season will conclude with Week 18 action on Sunday, Jan. 5.

When do the NFL playoffs start?

The postseason is then slated to begin with Super Wild Card Weekend from Saturday, Jan. 11 to Monday, Jan. 13.

What is the NFL playoff schedule?

The Divisional Round will take place from Saturday, Jan 18 to Sunday, Jan. 19, setting up the AFC and NFC Championship Games on Sunday, Jan. 26.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The AFC and NFC champions will square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is the Super Bowl 2025?

Caesars Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, in the Big Easy will host the Big Game.

