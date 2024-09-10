Watch Patriots' Week 1 locker room celebration, Mayo's message to team

The New England Patriots were understandably fired up after their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots forced two turnovers, kept the Bengals' high-powered offense in check and dominated in the run game to earn a 16-10 victory. It was the largest Week 1 upset since 2018, per ESPN Sports & Info.

It also was the first career win for Jerod Mayo as an NFL head coach. The players were absolutely thrilled for their coach, and that was evident in the locker room after the win.

And with the retirement of special teams star Matthew Slater after last season, the Patriots needed a new player to lead the "Awwww yeahhhhh" victory chant. Well, it appears that linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley -- one of the leaders on defense -- has taken over that role.

Check out the postgame scene, including Mayo's speech to the team and Bentley leading the chant, in the video below:

The Patriots will try to improve to 2-0 when they host the Seattle Seahawks in their home opener Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.