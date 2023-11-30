Social media piles on Patriots for being flexed out of MNF vs. Chiefs

The NFL hit the New England Patriots with quite the unintentional insult Thursday.
The league announced that the Patriots' Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18, has been "flexed" out of ESPN's Monday Night Football and rescheduled to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles will replace Patriots-Chiefs as that week's Monday night game, marking the first time in NFL history that the league has "flexed" a MNF game after it instituted a new rule allowing NFL games to be flexed beginning in 2023.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are one of the league's most popular teams. One of their best players, tight end Travis Kelce, is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. So why did the league decide to move them out of primetime?
Many on social media reached the same conclusion: The Patriots really are that bad.
MORE PATRIOTS COVERAGE
Head coach Bill Belichick's team is 2-9 entering Week 13 and owns the NFL's second-worst offense (13.5 points per game). The Patriots have scored 13 points combined in their last two games and reportedly plan to start backup quarterback Bailey Zappe this weekend after benching Mac Jones in back-to-back contests.
Put another way: The Patriots apparently are so unwatchable that the NFL decided to take one its premier franchises out of primetime for fear of a one-sided snooze-fest. That can't sit well with team owner Robert Kraft.
Here's a roundup of the best reactions on social media after the league's (not so) surprising decision.