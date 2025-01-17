Trending

New England Patriots

Robyn Glaser, Patriots' EVP of football business, to resign

Glaser has been a senior executive with The Kraft Group since 2007.

By Justin Leger

Longtime New England Patriots executive Robyn Glaser reportedly is calling it quits after 18 seasons with the organization.

NBC Sports Boston's Patriots insider Phil Perry reports that Glaser, a senior executive with The Kraft Group since 2007, has informed the team of her plans to resign.

Before the 2024 NFL season, Glaser was promoted to executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to then-head coach Jerod Mayo. She previously served as senior vice president of business affairs and chief administrative and compliance officer.

Glaser's primary responsibilities during her tenure were related to business and legal relations. According to Perry, she also managed football department budgets and handled league compliance.

Her resignation is the latest shakeup to a Patriots front office that recently added ex-New York Giants exec Ryan Cowden to the mix. Cowden is expected to serve as vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf's de facto No. 2. New head coach Mike Vrabel will be the "final decision maker" on personnel decisions.

The Patriots are undergoing changes at every level of the organization after their second consecutive 4-13 campaign. Their offseason will only get more eventful this spring with an abundance of salary cap space and plenty of roster holes to fill in free agency.

