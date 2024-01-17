Patriots hire Robyn Glaser to prominent football business role

The New England Patriots made a notable move shortly after introducing Jerod Mayo as their new head coach on Wednesday.

Robyn Glaser was named the Patriots' executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to the head coach, our Phil Perry confirmed. Previously, Glaser served as New England's senior vice president of business affairs and chief administrative and compliance officer. She has been a senior executive with The Kraft Group since 2007.

It's unclear whether Glaser will have a role in personnel decisions. In her time with The Kraft Group, she has focused on administrative functions for the organization including league relations and compliance, supporting human resources and finance, and managing the player social justice fund initiative. She has been a business advisor for the Krafts in several areas such as operations, organizational structure, financing, strategic partnerships, and content development.

The Patriots have yet to name an official head of football operations following Bill Belichick's departure. As of Wednesday, Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf remain as the directors of player personnel and scouting, respectively.

More significant moves will be made in the coming days as Mayo assembles his coaching staff. The former Patriots linebacker and linebackers coach told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand he plans to piece his staff together "ASAP."