Robert Kraft reveals encouraging first impression of Drake Maye

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a good feeling about rookie quarterback Drake Maye, and it's not only because of his first-round talent.

Maye impressed Kraft in their first meeting after the Patriots drafted the North Carolina product with the third overall pick. Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand, Kraft shared what stood out to him when Maye made his first appearance in Foxboro.

"The first thing that I really liked is when we drafted him, he came here, and his three brothers came with him," Kraft said. "The older brother (Luke) who plays basketball in Japan. They all came. They're a unit. They're a strong family, and it just told me about the kind of support. You know, I worry about these young kids coming in here who have received NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) income, that they're not about winning and putting team first.

"I also might mention he brought his girlfriend that he's been dating since the seventh grade. So he seems to be very sound, good values. He comes in early, he works hard. All the fundamentals are there, and I think he has a good foundation."

Maye has a close relationship with his three brothers, Luke, Cole, and Beau. Luke and Beau played basketball at UNC while Cole played baseball for the University of Florida.

The 2024 season marks the start of a new era for the Patriots, who will be without legendary head coach Bill Belichick for the first time in 25 years. Jerod Mayo has replaced the six-time Super Bowl champion with Eliot Wolf and Matt Groh taking over front-office duties.

Although expectations are low for New England's first season under the new regime, Kraft is cautiously optimistic about his team's future.

"I think we're gonna build something very special," he added. "I love the way the coaching staff is developed and the culture with the players, the locker room. Now we've got to deliver on the field."

Maye is expected to begin the 2024 campaign as the No. 2 signal-caller on the Patriots' depth chart behind veteran Jacoby Brissett. The 21-year-old played only one series in New England's preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, so his snap count will be worth monitoring in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.