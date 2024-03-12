Report: Patriots agree to team-friendly contract with free agent Josh Uche

The New England Patriots are bringing back another one of their own free agents, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

The Patriots and edge rusher Josh Uche have agreed to a one-year contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports the deal is worth $3 million with a max value of $8 million if incentives are hit. That's a very team-friendly number for the Patriots.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with LB Josh Uche to return to New England on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The 2020 second-round pick had much more on the table elsewhere but returns to Foxboro. pic.twitter.com/zx7rVIyzjI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on X that Uche "drew strong interest from at least two other teams but placed a priority on staying in New England."

Uche tallied just three sacks in 15 games during the 2023 season, but he did battle injury throughout. His breakout campaign came in 2022 when he tallied career highs with 23 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks.

Over the last three seasons, Josh Uche has the 5th best pass rush win rate of players with over 600 rushes. That said, that percentage took a hit last year as did his snaps, even with Matt Judon sidelined. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 12, 2024

A strong pass rush is extremely important in today's NFL, so it's very good for the Patriots that Uche is returning. Uche and a healthy Matthew Judon, who missed 13 games in 2023, should make the Patriots' pass rush more effective next season.

In addition to Uche, the Patriots have also agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry, among others, over the last week. They have added free agents such as quarterback Jacoby Brissett and running back Antonio Gibson to their roster as well.