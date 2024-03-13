Report: How Patriots' offer to Calvin Ridley compared to Titans, Jaguars

The New England Patriots appear to have made a strong contract offer to Calvin Ridley, but they still weren't able to land the free agent wide receiver.

Ridley has agreed to sign a massive four-year deal worth $92 million with the Tennessee Titans, including $50 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots and Jaguars (Ridley's 2023 team) were reportedly the favorites to sign him, but the Titans swooped in with a huge offer to give second-year quarterback Will Levis a star wide receiver in the Tennessee passing attack.

How did the Patriots' offer compare to the Titans and Jaguars?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that the Patriots were around $22 million per year, with the Jaguars coming in a little below $20 million per season. It should be noted that Massachusetts has a state income tax, while Tennessee and Florida do not.

We'll see where the final numbers come out—but at $23 million per, this shapes up as an incredibly strong deal. I'd heard yesterday the Patriots were at right around $22 million per, and the Jags were just shy of $20 million per.



Tennessee, like Florida, has no state income tax. https://t.co/eaSxOZiwx4 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2024

Ultimately, not signing Ridley might turn out to be a positive for the Patriots. He's a very good player -- 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars last season -- but he's not a top 15 wideout. The Titans overpaid to acquire him.

What's next for the Patriots?

The 2024 NFL Draft seems like the most likely avenue to upgrade at wide receiver. The Patriots have the No. 3 and No. 34 overall picks.

#Patriots will mainly turn their attention to the Draft to address WR, I'm told. They've "moved on."



Remember, splashes come in the W/L column. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2024

The best remaining free agent wideouts include Marquise Brown, K.J. Osborn, Tyler Boyd and Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots could also look to the trade market for a star wide receiver. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins requested a trade earlier this week.