Report: Belichick's close confidant joining Bill O'Brien at BC

Berj Najarian spent 24 seasons by Bill Belichick's side in New England. Now that Belichick is out of a job, Najarian has found work with another ex-Patriots coach.

Najarian, who served as the Patriots' director of football/head coach administration from 2000 to 2023, is expected to become the chief of staff for Boston College's football program under new head coach Bill O'Brien, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday.

He worked twice with new BC coach Bill O’Brien during O’Brien’s stints with the New England Patriots. Najarian was part of staffs that won six Super Bowls. O’Brien once described Najarian to the New York Times as “the consigliere of the New England Patriots.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

O'Brien just took the BC head coach job after serving as the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2023. The Boston native also spent five seasons as an assistant in New England from 2007 to 2011 and is close with Belichick, so it makes sense that he's hiring someone with Belichick ties.

Najarian was somewhat of a mysterious figure in New England, but his essential role was as Belichick's "right-hand man" for a wide variety of football administration tasks. A 2012 New York Times article noted Najarian was one of the chosen few in Belichick's "inner circle," adding that his office actually was connected to Belichick's at Gillette Stadium.

Given their relationship, it seemed likely that Najarian would have followed Belichick to his next coaching gig. The former Patriots head coach didn't land an NFL head coach job in 2024, however, and Najarian heading to BC seems like final confirmation that Belichick won't be coaching this season.