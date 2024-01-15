Perry: ‘I'd take Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams and Drake Maye'

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry had a visible reaction when hearing that fellow insider John Tomase wrote that the New England Patriots are better off taking a non-quarterback with their third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In Tomase's argument against taking a quarterback, he mentioned Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Blake Bortles, Joey Harrington, and Akili Smith as notable quarterbacks taken with the third overall pick - all busts.

"Over the last 25 drafts, the first non-quarterbacks taken have combined to make 66 Pro Bowls," Tomase added in defense of passing on a quarterback with the third pick.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

According to Perry, New England needs to take a quarterback, and the draft's best would be available to them at No. 3 -- LSU's Jayden Daniels.

"Drafts are like snowflakes, they are all different," NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran said as a counterargument to Tomase's list of QB busts selected at the No. 3 spot. "There are many, many, many things that argue for going with an offensive lineman or a wide receiver over a quarterback -- but then you also have to [ask] how good are the quarterbacks you're passing on? That's what they have to figure out. Are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels all guys that can be outstanding pros?"

.@philaperry: "If the draft were happening today... I'd take [Jayden Daniels] over Caleb Williams AND Drake Maye" 👀 pic.twitter.com/nKVyJuWR6X — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 16, 2024

With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye expected to be the first two off the board, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the best available on the board when the Patriots would be on the clock. The two-time All-American receiver went for 1,211 yards on 67 receptions and 15 touchdowns this past year and would no doubt be a homerun pick for any team in the draft -- but is he good enough for New England to pass up on their biggest need and a potential franchise QB?

"If the Patriots feel as though one of them [the top three QBs] will be [an outstanding pro], and they are there, then you've got to take them," Perry said of what the Patriots should do with their first-round pick. "The guy that I like the most right now is the guy that is most likely to get to number three -- Jayden Daniels."

Jayden Daniels' Heisman regular season vs. Joe Burrow's Heisman regular season 🔥



Forever LSU LEGENDS 🐅 pic.twitter.com/LetXVPif1z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2023

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman winner, drew comparisons to Joe Burrow in his senior season at LSU, throwing for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The 6-foot-4 dual-threat QB was noted to be an elite athlete with good pocket presence, possessing the ability to create something out of nothing as a dangerous runner who can still throw the ball deep with elite accuracy.

"If the draft were happening today...I'd take him [Daniels] over Caleb Williams and Drake Maye," Perry added.

Without a GM, and a new head coach in Jerod Mayo, the Patriots will have a few more months to figure out what route they'll want to take with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off on April 25.