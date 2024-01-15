Could Bill Belichick's sons remain on Patriots' staff in 2024?

It turns out the Belichick clan may not be a package deal.

When the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick parted ways last week after 24 seasons, many assumed it would also spell the end in New England for Belichick's two sons, linebackers coach Steve Belichick and safeties coach Brian Belichick.

If Steve and Brian leave Foxboro, however, they'd have to turn down new head coach Jerod Mayo: Both Belichick sons have "already been offered the opportunity to return to the team for 2024," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday.

It's wholly possible that Steve and/or Brian follow their father to his next coaching destination. Both have spent their entire NFL coaching careers working for the eldest Belichick in New England -- Steve since 2012 and Brian since 2016 -- and Bill may want to continue working with his sons wherever he ends up.

But the Belichick boys -- particularly Steve -- have carved out their own distinctive roles with the Patriots that they may not want to give up.

Steve has worked closely with Mayo over the past five seasons from 2019 to 2023, essentially serving as Mayo's co-defensive coordinator while also calling defensive plays. Breer notes Mayo and Steve Belichick have "grown close" during that span "as they've collaborated to run the Patriots' defense."

Considering the success Mayo and Steve Belichick have had -- the Patriots rank first in the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per play against since 2019 -- Mayo may want to keep Steve around as New England's defensive coordinator in 2024.

Meanwhile, Brian Belichick has overseen a rock-solid safety position that maintained a high level of play last season following Devin McCourty's retirement. And despite the Patriots' subpar track record since Tom Brady's departure in 2020, our Tom E. Curran said last week he doesn't expect wholesale changes on the coaching staff in the wake of Bill Belichick's exit.

"I think there's going to be a mess of people who stick around here in Foxboro," Curran said on the Patriots Talk Podcast.

The Patriots have plenty to sort out over the next several weeks, from who's calling the shots in the personnel department to who's filling out Mayo's coaching staff. But don't be surprised if Steve and Brian Belichick are part of the future in New England.