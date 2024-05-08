Watch Bruins' Brad Marchand lay out Matthew Tkachuk with huge hit

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand isn't the biggest player on the ice, but he's more than capable of dishing out some bone-crushing hits.

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk learned that the hard way in the first period of Wednesday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second round.

Tkachuk had the puck in the attacking zone and tried to dangle around Marchand, but the B's left wing stopped him right in his tracks with a huge hit.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Check out the play in the video below:

Marchand with a HUGE hit on Tkachuk earlier in the period 💥 pic.twitter.com/2uuStlUcxY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 8, 2024

In addition to this hit, Marchand also picked up an assist on Charlie Coyle's goal at 12:12 of the period that opened the scoring. Boston took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

This Bruins-Panthers series has been a very physical one so far, so we should expect to see plenty more hits like Marchand's on Tkachuk before the action concludes.