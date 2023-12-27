Patriots place Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve, ending his season

Rhamondre Stevenson won't be taking another snap for the New England Patriots this season.

The Patriots placed the veteran running back on injured reserve Wednesday, which officially ends his 2023 campaign.

Stevenson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 25-year-old running back finishes the season with 619 rushing yards (4.0 per carry) and four rushing touchdowns, as well as 38 receptions for 238 receiving yards.

The Patriots have used veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott as the starter over the last three weeks with Stevenson sidelined.

New England finishes the regular season at the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 and home against the New York Jets in Week 18.