The New England Patriots are coming off their worst season in a long time, but there are reasons to be optimistic that the future will be brighter.

The Patriots sank to the bottom of the AFC standings with a 4-13 record in 2023. It was the first time since 1992 that New England had won four or fewer games in a season.

It remains to be seen how much better the Patriots will be during the upcoming 2024 campaign, but the team has made some good additions to its roster over the offseason.

These additions include free agent signings such as quarterback Jacoby Brissett, running back Antonio Gibson, wide receivers Jalen Reagor and K.J. Osborn, and tight end Austin Hooper. The Patriots also acquired a potential franchise QB in Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. New England retained many of its own free agents, too, including offensive tackle Mike Onwenu, tight end Hunter Henry, wideout Kendrick Bourne, pass rusher Josh Uche and linebacker Anfernee Jennings, among others. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez and pass rusher Matthew Judon are returning after missing most of 2023 due to injury.

Despite these moves, the Patriots still don't have one of the top 25 rosters in the league, at least according to ESPN, who recently ranked all 32 starting lineups.

The Patriots came in at 27th. ESPN views the Patriots' biggest strength at the safety position and biggest weakness at wide receiver.

The only teams ranked lower are, in order from No. 28 to No. 32, the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos and New York Giants.

Much of the Patriots' short and long-term success will hinge on Maye's development. The Patriots thought Mac Jones would be their first franchise QB in the post-Tom Brady era, but the 2021 first-round pick proved not to be the answer, and he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

If Maye reaches his potential, the Patriots will be an AFC contender in the near future. But the Patriots need to help him. They didn't do enough to surround Jones with the required amount of high-end talent at the skill positions on offense. New England cannot afford to make that same mistake with Maye.

