MLB power rankings roundup: Where Red Sox stand after streaky start

The Boston Red Sox' 2025 campaign is off to a streaky, albeit encouraging start.

Boston lost four games in a row after beating the Texas Rangers on Opening Day. Rafael Devers' historic struggles highlighted the club's offensive woes out of the gate.

The Red Sox have since won five of their last six games, including a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals that included a walk-off victory and an 18-run outburst. They will take a 6-5 record into Tuesday's showdown with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While they have a long way to go -- 151 games, to be exact -- their recent surge has inspired optimism for the remainder of the season. MLB experts across the nation view the Red Sox as a top-10 team in the league, and if that trend continues, we could see them clinch their first playoff berth since 2021.

Here's a look at where the Red Sox stand as of Tuesday, according to power rankings from several national outlets:

"Oftentimes, we’re using the term 'difference-maker' as a shorthand for team MVP. And if we apply that logic to the Red Sox, Wilyer Abreu would be the choice. But if we’re looking for a tangible difference, consider this: Devers went 0-for-19 in the first five games of the season, and the Red Sox were 1-4. Then he had two hits in Game No. 6, stayed blistering hot through a four-hit game on Sunday — the last game we saw before voting on the Power Rankings — and the Red Sox went 5-0 in those games. When Devers wasn’t hitting, the Red Sox weren’t winning. When he started hitting, the Red Sox couldn’t lose. Seems like the definition of a difference-maker."

"After a four-game losing streak, they have come alive. It's a nice illustration of how quickly things can change this early in the season."

"The Red Sox exploded for 18 runs in the night cap of a doubleheader with the Cardinals on Sunday Night Baseball. And after a 1-4 start to the year, they have now won five in a row. Last year's top rookie Wilyer Abreu (37 PA, .483/.595/.897, 3 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI) and this year's rookie phenom Kristian Campbell (42 PA, .364/.476/.667, 4 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) have been two of the hottest hitters in baseball to start the year."

"Much was made out of how well Alex Bregman had historically hit at Fenway Park in his career before he signed with the Sox not long before Opening Day. With all eyes on him in his Fenway Park debut in a Red Sox uniform on Friday, he had two hits, raising his OPS at Fenway to 1.245, the best of any active player with 70 or more at-bats."

"Starters not named Garrett Crochet have a 6.42 ERA."