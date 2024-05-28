Report: Patriots, QB Drake Maye agree to terms on rookie contract

The New England Patriots have checked off another item on their NFL offseason to-do list.

First-year quarterback Drake Maye has agreed to terms with the Patriots on his rookie contract, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

Maye's rookie deal is projected to be worth a total of about $36.6 million, per Spotrac. It's a four-year contract with a team option for the fifth year, which is standard for first-round draft picks.

The Patriots have now signed five of their eight rookies from the 2024 draft class. Second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk, third-round pick Caedan Wallace, and fourth-round pick Layden Robinson remain unsigned.

The second week of OTAs at Gillette Stadium begin Wednesday. Patriots training camp starts July 25.