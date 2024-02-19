Patriots announce new additions to Jerod Mayo's coaching staff

The New England Patriots made their new-look coaching staff official on Monday.

All of the new additions to Jerod Mayo's staff were announced, including Tyler Hughes as wide receivers coach and Bob Bicknell as tight ends coach. Troy Brown, who served as WRs coach from 2021-23, will return in a new role according to the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. Also returning are Brian Belichick and Mike Pellegrino.

Patriots announce new additions to the coaching staff: https://t.co/uI1rfagVOZ pic.twitter.com/sJDFcGSox0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 19, 2024

Seventeen new assistants in total were announced. Here's a look at the Patriots' full coaching staff for 2024:

Jerod Mayo: Head coach

Head coach Alex Van Pelt: Offensive coordinator

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo: Senior offensive assistant

Senior offensive assistant Michael McCarthy: Offensive assistant

Offensive assistant DeMarcus Covington: Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Vinny DePalma: Defensive assistant

Defensive assistant Jamael Lett: Defensive assistant

Defensive assistant Jeremy Springer: Special teams coordinator

Special teams coordinator Tom Quinn: Special teams assistant coach

Special teams assistant coach Coby Tippett: Special teams assistant

Special teams assistant T.C. McCartney: Quarterbacks coach

Quarterbacks coach Evan Rothstein: Assistant quarterbacks coach

Assistant quarterbacks coach Taylor Embree: Running backs coach

Running backs coach Tyler Hughes: Wide receivers coach

Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood: Assistant wide receivers coach

Assistant wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell: Tight ends coach

Tight ends coach Scott Peters: Offensive line coach

Offensive line coach Robert Kugler: Assistant offensive line coach

Assistant offensive line coach Dont'a Hightower: Linebackers coach

Linebackers coach Drew Wilkins: Outside linebackers coach

Outside linebackers coach Jerry Montgomery: Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Brian Belichick: Safeties coach

Safeties coach Mike Pellegrino: Cornerbacks coach

Cornerbacks coach Brian McDonough: Assistant strength and conditioning coach

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Troy Brown: Role TBD

Hughes served as a Patriots offensive assistant from 2020-22. He spent the 2023 season working as a quality control coach for the University of Washington.

Bicknell was a senior offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints from 2022-23. The Massachusetts native played tight end at Boston College.

Now that the coaching staff is set, Mayo and the Patriots will shift their attention to improving the roster. A pivotal offseason lies ahead as New England will look to rebuild via free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, in which they own the third overall pick.