Patriots will wear red ‘Pat Patriot' throwback jerseys twice in 2024

The New England Patriots' red throwback jerseys and white "Pat Patriot" helmets represent one of the best looking classic uniforms in the NFL, and that attire will return during the 2024 NFL season.

The team announced Wednesday that it would wear the classic red jerseys and white helmets for two home games at Gillette Stadium.

The first is a Week 6 game against the Houston Texans, and the second is a Week 13 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts.

These red jerseys returned in 2022 after a 10-year hiatus. The Patriots are 1-3 when wearing these throwback jerseys over the last two years, with the only victory coming against the Detroit Lions in 2022.

The Patriots begin their 2024 regular season schedule Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati.