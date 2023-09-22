NFL picks Week 3: Roundup of expert predictions for Patriots vs. Jets

The stakes couldn't be much higher for the New England Patriots heading into Sunday's Week 3 game against the rival New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots had a chance to win both of their first two games, but poor offensive line play and a lack of execution offensively late in the fourth quarter doomed New England in both instances.

An 0-2 start isn't a death knell for the Patriots, but the margin for error is now razor thin. Since the NFL realigned to eight divisions of four teams in 2002, there have been 99 teams start 0-3 and only one of them -- the 2018 Houston Texans -- made the playoffs.

The good news for the Patriots is they have owned the Jets and their quarterback Zach Wilson for many years. The Patriots have a 14-game win streak versus the Jets that dates back to 2015. They are also 4-0 against Wilson since he was drafted in 2021. Wilson has thrown just two touchdowns with seven interceptions and a lackluster 50.6 QB rating in those four matchups.

The Jets might not score a ton of points this weekend, but their defense is legit. There are playmakers all over the field, especially in the secondary. The Patriots could lose this game if they lose the turnover battle, which they did in each of the first two games.

Which of these AFC East rivals will get a much-needed victory Sunday? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for Patriots-Jets.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: 23-17 Patriots

Chris Simms, ProFootballTalk: 20-13 Patriots

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Patriots

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Patriots

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Patriots

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI): Jets 54.7 chance to win

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: 19-16 Jets

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Patriots

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: 20-17 Jets

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Patriots -2.5

Bleacher Report NFL Staff: 20-16 Patriots

Vic Tafur, The Athletic: Jets