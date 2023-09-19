How Patriots can make NFL history by extending win streak vs. Jets

The New York Jets have endured plenty of misery in recent seasons, and a lot of that pain has been caused by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots will take a 14-game win streak against the Jets into Sunday's Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium. It's the NFL's second-longest active win streak against one team, and it's tied for the fifth-longest win streak against one team in league history. The only active win streak that's longer is the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Denver Broncos 15 straight times since 2015.

The last time the Jets beat the Patriots came during the 2015 campaign. It was a 26-20 overtime win for the Jets in Week 16.

Garrett Wilson was 15 years old when the Jets last beat the Patriots. New York's star wide receiver is very much looking forward to ending that streak on Sunday.

"It's time that things change around here," Wilson told ESPN New York's "Bart & Hahn" radio show Tuesday. "I don't like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable."

Wilson added: "I inherited -- I walked into a team that, we haven't beaten the Patriots. I feel like that's why they brought me here, brought me and Sauce [Gardner] here and the guys here -- to make things like that change. It's time we do what we get paid for."

A win over the Jets on Sunday would tie the Patriots' team record for longest win streak against one opponent. The current team record is 15 straight wins versus the Buffalo Bills from 2003 through 2011. The Bills beat the Patriots 31-0 to open the 2003 season and didn't defeat their division rivals again until the next decade.

The longest win streak over a single opponent in league history is 20 games. The Miami Dolphins didn't lose to the Bills once during the 1970s. The streak was broken when the Bills defeated the Dolphins 17-7 to open the 1980 campaign.

So, the Patriots still have a ways to go before breaking that record, but they can take another step closer Sunday afternoon in New York. And with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, the chances of the Patriots' win streak ending are pretty low.