Patriots vs. Jets Week 3 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The New England Patriots desperately need to get off the schneid, and they have a chance to pick up their first win of 2023 against Zach Wilson.

Bill Belichick’s team will head to East Rutherford, N.J., to take on the New York Jets. It marks the Patriots’ first road game of the season after narrow defeats against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

These Jets are not the Jets the Patriots expected to play heading into the new campaign, however. Aaron Rodgers only played four snaps before suffering an Achilles tear, forcing the Jets to turn back to Wilson. New York rallied to stun the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 before crashing back to earth in their Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Can the Patriots finally get in the win column, or will they drop to 0-3? Here is a look at the spread, moneyline and more odds for their Week 3 game at MetLife Stadium.

All odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook.

Patriots-Jets Week 3 spread

The Patriots (0-2 against the spread in 2023) are listed as 2.5-point favorites against the Jets in Week 3.

Patriots-Jets Week 3 moneyline

The Patriots have -145 odds to get their first win of the year on Sunday. The Jets, meanwhile, have +120 to move to 2-1.

Patriots-Jets Week 3 over/under

The over/under is set at 36 points, the lowest number of any Week 3 game.

Patriots-Jets Week 3 quarterback props

Mac Jones is expected to outperform his fellow classmate from the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday.

The Patriots’ third-year signal caller ranks sixth in the NFL in passing yards (547) through two weeks and has more pass attempts (96) than any QB in the league.

Wilson has completed 54.2% of his passes in his two games so far with two touchdowns and four interceptions. He faced talented defenses in those games, so it will be up to the Patriots’ defense to capitalize on the matchup.

Mac Jones passing yards over/under: 215.5

Zach Wilson passing yards over/under: 180.5

Patriots-Jets Week 3 rushing props

The Patriots both brought in veteran free agents to split the backfield work with their younger starters. However, both teams have had disappointing results on the ground so far this season.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott have combined for 117 rushing yards across two games. Injuries along the offensive line haven’t helped matters, but an improved running game will be crucial against a stout Jets defense in inclement weather.

On the other side, Breece Hall excelled in the Jets’ opener against the Bills before gaining nine yards on four carries against the Cowboys. Dalvin Cook hasn’t gotten going yet at all, as he has 40 yards on 17 carries in his first two games with his new team.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing yards over/under: 55.5

Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards over/under: 25.5

Breece Hall rushing yards over/under: 45.5

Dalvin Cook rushing yards over/under: 25.5

Patriots-Jets Week 3 receiving props

Hunter Henry has been the Patriots’ most reliable pass catcher so far, hauling in a touchdown in each of the first two games. Kendrick Bourne cooled off in Week 2, while JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker each got more work in the short passing game. If the receiving yards over/unders are any indication, oddsmakers have no clue who Jones’ top target will be this week.

The Jets have funneled their passing game through Garrett Wilson. The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was a bright spot in Week 2 with his 68-yard touchdown, but outside of that, he only has six catches for 49 yards and another touchdown since Wilson stepped in for Rodgers.

Hunter Henry receiving yards over/under: 35.5

JuJu Smith-Schuster receiving yards over/under: 35.5

DeVante Parker receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Kendrick Bourne receiving yards over/under: 35.5

Garrett Wilson receiving yards over/under: 50.5

Patriots Week 3 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Patriots’ players to find the endzone against the Jets: