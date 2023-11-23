NBC Sports Boston's Week 12 picks: Any faith in Pats vs. lowly Giants?

Despite the Patriots having a bye (and thus being unavailable to bet against), John Tomase was still able to take sole possession of first place. He holds the slightest half game lead over Ted Johnson.

Meanwhile, Michael Holley is quietly rising in the ranks after back-to-back 3-0 weeks. And I'm still trying to find a way to cheat so that I don't wind up in last place.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 12 Trends

A Giant mess

That's what the Patriots have looked like for much of the season. Yet they're favored, on the road, as they visit the 3-8 Giants. A matchup of Tommy DeVito vs. TBD/Who Really Cares/Does It Even Matter.

It comes as no surprise that we've got four people betting on the Giants while NO ONE is backing the Patriots.

Other popular picks

The Jags are -1.5 against the Texans in Houston. We've got three backers on Jacksonville and two on the Texans, making this the most popular game of the week.

The Ravens are also seeing a lot of one-sided action as they're 3.5-point favorites in L.A. vs. the Chargers. Both the Dolphins and Cowboys are laying double-digits and both are getting one-sided action from our crew.

Thanksgiving Day Games

Of the six bets, five were on home teams. Michael Felger stood with his Packers catching +7.5 in Detroit.