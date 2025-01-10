Curran: Vrabel currently has no ‘anointed' offensive coordinator

Mike Vrabel looks like the clear favorite to become the New England Patriots' next head coach. Who he'd bring in as his most important assistant is a bit less clear.

While it's not uncommon for NFL head coach candidates to have their offensive and defensive coordinators already picked out before they take their next job, that doesn't appear to be the case with Vrabel, according to our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran.

"My perception as this goes along is, it really feels like, if it is Vrabel (in New England), there is no as yet anointed offensive coordinator coming in definitely," Curran said on the latest episode of his Patriots Talk Podcast.

Vrabel certainly could have a short list of OC candidates already in mind. There's reportedly "buzz" about former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reprising his old role in New England, while Browns tight ends coach Tommy Rees worked with Vrabel in Cleveland this past season and could be another option. Perhaps Vrabel also reaches out to Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley, who interviewed for the Patriots' OC job last year before opting to remain in L.A.

As of now, however, Vrabel appears to be keeping his options open as he awaits his next coaching gig. And Curran believes that's a good thing.

"I think that's excellent," Curran added. "I think that's really good to try and vet those candidates for what their vision would be and sit down with them if you're Mike Vrabel and say, 'I'm getting this right.'"

Curran elaborated on his point Thursday on Boston Sports Tonight while pointing out that it may benefit both Vrabel and the Patriots to strike a deal sooner than later to allow Vrabel time to choose his new OC and hit the ground running.

"I think he has plenty of options and has probably vetted them to a degree, but as far as I can tell, I don't know if he has one riding sidecar, and I don't blame him," Curran said of Vrabel. "Find out what Tommy Rees, who's been with him in Cleveland, what Josh McDaniels, who he knows well, what Nick Caley can do with Drake Maye. You have to sit down with those individuals and have it vetted out.

"That's what the benefit of rushing forward with Vrabel is. You can get this done by January 10, and he can go through those coordinators. I would want everything lined up chapter and verse from those coordinators before I say, 'We're definitely going with this guy.'"

The Patriots have a lengthy to-do list this offseason. They need significant upgrades on both sides of the ball, but particularly on offense to surround Maye with the right infrastructure entering Year 2. So, if they have their sights set on Vrabel, there's a case for hiring him ASAP to start the process of building out a new staff and get things moving in the right direction after a disastrous 2024 campaign.

New England interviewed Vrabel in person Thursday and had a virtual interview with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday. Neither the Patriots nor Vrabel has another interview scheduled as of midday Friday.