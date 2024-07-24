Report: Judon to practice while seeking new Patriots contract

Matthew Judon is a man of his word, it appears.

The New England Patriots' star linebacker plans to participate in training camp practices this week while discussions about his contract, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

I’m told #Patriots LB Matt Judon is currently planning to participate in practice while talks continue over his contract, per source. Judon, who did report for camp, is in the final year of his current deal.



Last season Judon reportedly limited himself in training camp while… pic.twitter.com/PlENFYLHDP — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Judon is set to make just $6.5 million in base salary this season on the final year of his contract and reportedly is seeking a raise; FOX Sports' Henry McKenna reported earlier this month that Judon and the Patriots "weren't close" on agreeing to a new contract, while Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal has reported that Judon is unlikely to play for the Patriots this season on his current deal.

A contract dispute last summer led Judon to limit his participation at 2023 training camp, but the four-time Pro Bowler suggested last month he had no plans to do the same in 2024.

“I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out, or sitting in, kind of protesting," Judon told The Rich Shertenlieb Show in June. "I’m just going to come out here and play ball, because last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that."

It appears Judon is keeping his promise; head coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday he expects both Judon and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on the field this week as they negotiate new contracts, and at the very least, Judon should be present Wednesday morning for the team's first training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots certainly could use a healthy and productive Judon in 2024; the 31-year-old racked up 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 sacks in 2022 but missed 13 games last season after suffering a torn lower biceps in Week 4.