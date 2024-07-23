FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon is present at Patriots training camp. As expected. But he still does not have a new contract, head coach Jerod Mayo indicated Tuesday.

Judon's status with the team -- as well as that of defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who is also angling for an adjusted deal -- is one of the primary storylines at Patriots camp with practices set to begin on Wednesday.

"The relationship (between those players and the team) is still good," Mayo said. "At least from my perspective. I know that their teammates definitely respect them. Those are valuable pieces of the organization. They've done a lot for us. Hopefully we can get something done and those guys are here. I want them here. (Patriots executive vice president of player personnel) Eliot (Wolf) wants them here. The team wants them here. There is a business aspect to everything, though."

Both Judon and Godchaux are in the final years of their contracts. Neither has guaranteed money coming their way prior to the season, which could put their respective training-camp participation levels at risk. While Judon participated in the minicamp portion of spring workouts, he did not attend OTAs. Godchaux, meanwhile, was present but not a full participant during minicamp practices.

A year ago, Judon limited himself during training camp until his contract received an adjustment by the Bill Belichick-led Patriots front office. His guaranteed salary for 2023 went from $2 million to $14 million -- with an opportunity to make as much as $18 million -- to put him more in line with some of the game's best pass-rushers from a contractual standpoint.

But because that bump for Judon took money from his 2024 salary and moved it up to be paid in 2023, his base salary for this year is below-market for an accomplished pass-rusher at $6.5 million. Potentially complicating discussions between Judon and the Patriots is that he is set to turn 32 years old in August and is coming off a torn bicep that limited him to just four games last season.

Judon told The Rich Shertenlieb Show last month that he didn't plan on handling himself the same way he did a year ago when he was looking for a new deal.

"Right now, I'm just gonna get ready to play," he said at the time. "You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums, and then you don't come out there and do what you're supposed to do? It kind of gets old real fast. I ain't really trying to do that. I'm just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourselves in a position where we can win the most games or be the most effective.

"So that's what I'm really on right now. I ain't worried about holding out, sitting out… kind of protesting… Because that, last year, that stuff was trash. I ain't really like that. Like, I'm a football player, I don't want to get into the agency side. So I'm gonna come out here and play some football."

Godchaux is scheduled to make $7.15 million in base salary this year. Veteran base salaries are not guaranteed until Week 1 of the regular season, making injury risk a concern for players with little (or no) guaranteed money headed their way prior to training camp. Godchaux will turn 30 years old in November.

Even with both players seeking new deals, it comes as no surprise that they would both report to training camp.

Under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement, teams are required to fine players not on rookie contracts -- applicable to both Judon and Godchaux -- $50,000 per day for training camp absences. That would mean for a player open to sitting out the entirety of camp, he would be willing to give up about $2 million in fines. Players who miss preseason games will also be docked one week's base salary per game missed.

These fines can't be forgiven, explaining why there have been more "hold-ins" than "hold-outs" in recent years. (Though holdouts do still occur, with 49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Cowboys lineman Zack Martin all not reporting to the start of their respective training camps a year ago.)

Mayo said Tuesday that he anticipates both Judon and Godchaux will be practicing in camp.

"It's always the expectation that if you're here, you're going to go out and practice," Mayo said, "and you're going to compete."

If Judon's work in minicamp is any indication -- and if he holds true to his commentary back in June -- then he'll be on the field for Day 1 of practice.

Godchaux, though? We'll see.

"This is their first day back... I'll reiterate we want those guys here and we'll do everything possible to keep those guys," Mayo said. "I think it's good for the organization, and hopefully it works out."